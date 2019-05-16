CRESCENT HEAD: Search For Missing Rock Fisherman

A search has resumed for a rock fisherman missing on the state’s Mid North Coast.

Around 3:30pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to Crescent Head Lookout at Crescent Head, after a member of the public spotted personal items unattended on the rocks.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District have been told a 37 year old man was believed to have been fishing on the rock platform but hasn't been seen since, and his car was found parked nearby.

Police are investigating whether the man was wearing a life jacket when last seen.

An extensive search was conducted on Thursday afternoon but was suspended due to bad light.

Police, with assistance from the Marine Area Command and Surf Life Saving NSW, began searching again at 7am, with drones assisting and PolAir later this morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.