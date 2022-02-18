Cricket Australia Appoint New Chairman Lachlan Henderson

Cricket Australia as a new chair, with former HealthCare boss Lachlan Henderson stepping into the vacant role.

Henderson is taking up the position four months after his predecessor Earl Eddings resigned due to lack of support.

Replacing interim chair Richard Freudenstein, the Victorian resident has over 30 years experience in the health system, as former Chief Executive of Epworth HealthCare.

"As chair, my aim is to ensure the integrity and growth of the game in Australia with strong governance embedded at Cricket Australia and reflected in all levels of cricket, from elite teams to community clubs," Henderson said.

Henderson is a former first-grade cricketer in Western Australia, and has been on the CA board for three years as a director. He hopes to rejuvenate the board with further diversity and inclusion.

"Among my other main priorities will be a focus on a strong, sustainable financial future for the game and building on the growth in our participation rates, particularly among girls and women, and our multicultural communities."

Cricket Australia spoke on the appointment, and his involvement as Chair during an important period following the exit of Test captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer.

"Dr Henderson, who will commence immediately, signalled his first priorities would be ensuring a strong, sustainable financial future for cricket, increased participation, particularly among girls and women, improved consultation with state and territory chairs and all stakeholders, and continuing to drive high standards of behaviour across the game," the cricket board said in a press release.

