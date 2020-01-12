Cricket Australia Confirm Bushfire Relief Charity Match

Cricket Australia have confirmed that the rumoured bushfire relief charity match will go ahead.

The T20 match will be held on February 8th, but the venue has not yet been confirmed.

This match will be a curtain raiser to the Big Bash Final.

Some of crickets biggest names have thrown their support behind the cause, including Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee & current Aussie coach Justin Langer.

The final teams will be confirmed closer to the date.

All money raised from this match will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

