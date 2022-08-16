Cricket Australia Details Plan To Make The Sport A Permanent Part Of The Olympics

Cricket Australia will advocate for the sport to become a permanent part of the Olympics and Paralympics – a target detailed in its latest strategic plan.

Yesterday, Cricket Australia released the Australian Cricket Strategic Plan 2022-2027, where it has outlined its plan to have the sport included at Brisbane 2032, if not included at Los Angeles 2028.

Cricket has not featured at the Summer Olympic Games since 1900 but has been shortlisted as a possible inclusion in 2028 alongside eight other sports.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will present to Olympic organisers later this month pleading its case.

Cricket Australia’s bold plan for Olympic inclusions falls under the ‘sustainable future’ pillar of the plan, where it said it would “work as a leader in global cricket community to take our game to other countries … and strengthen the Australian cricket bran internationally”.

Brisbane has planned to rebuild its GABBA Stadium to accommodate for 50,000 spectators to host the opening and closing ceremonies.

At this year’s Commonwealth Games, Women’s T20 made its debut with Australia beating India by nine runs in the final to secure inaugural gold.

Also under the pillar, Cricket Australia endeavours to embed a sustainable, cost efficient and diverse business model; drive investment in venues and facilities that enhance communities; and create a positive social and sustainable impact.

Other goals detailed in the plan is to double inclusion numbers of children participating at cricket between five to 12 years old.

This will see a projected 210,000 grassroots participants, with Cricket Australia hoping 60,000 girls make up the total.

There will also be a strong focus on strengthening the WBBL and BBL, labelling this season as a “rebound” following the effects COVID-19 had on the cricket form.

"This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can achieve bold, transformative change while also meeting our core responsibilities," said CA CEO Nick Hockley.

"I would like to thank everyone across the game for their passion and commitment as we work to unite and inspire everyone to love and play cricket, and in so doing make cricket a sport for all that makes Australians proud."

