Cricket Australia Make Coach Justin Langer Go Part-Time

Triple M's news breaker Tom Browne has reported that Cricket Australia have demoted head coach Justin Langer to a part-time role.

Browne revealed that due to the dire financial situation that CA are facing, the Australian men's coach has been forced to take a reduced role.

Interestingly, it is believed that a number of executives are still in their roles.

LISTEN HERE:

Browne reported that all CA staff have been stood down until at least June 30 apart from the executive team.

CA are potentially facing even more financial pain if the upcoming T20 World Cup and Test series against India don't go ahead.

He also believes the roles as CFO (chief financial officer) & general council are currently vacant.