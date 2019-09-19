Cricket Fan Takes Legendary One-Handed Catch While Holding TWO Beers

One of the very best catches of all time.

One Caribbean cricket fan has made waves after plucking one of the best crowd catches you'll ever see.

It's not only the fact he plucked a really high six from Fabian Allen one-handed - it's the fact he swallowed it with not one but *two* cups of beer in the other hand.

Without spilling a drop...that is, until the girl celebrating with him dragged him to ground and spilled the drinks away.

Commentator Danny Morrison absolutely lost the plot.

"LET'S GET ON THE GAS!" he yelled.

"CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?!"