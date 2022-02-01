Cricket Journo Malcolm Conn: "I Haven’t Spoken To Anyone Who Wants Justin Langer To Continue"

Veteran cricket journalist Malcolm Conn joined Triple M Breakfast with Basil & Xavier and discussed several points about Justin Langer’s future as Australian cricket coach, including details of what’s been described as a "meltdown", whether he’d been told reapply for the job and how deep the sentiment is to see Langer leave.

"From all the people that I speak to there is a great respect for Justin and all the things he’s done in cricket, but I haven’t spoken to anyone who wants Justin Langer to continue as coach," Conn said.

"I can’t imagine in any world Cameron Green or Jhye Richardson would not want him to continue, there’s a couple just starters," Basil Zempilas said in response.

"You’re probably right. In fact, it’s interesting you bring up Jhye Richardson’s name," Conn said.

"Jhye Richardson is the only player I’ve heard come out publicly and endorse Justin to continue as coach, and he was obviously asked as a leading question and gave a 'yes, of course' answer.

"But of course the young West Australian guys coming up through the system, they’re just interested in working on their out swingers and their cover drives.

"But they’re sort of not part of, I suppose you’d say, the engine room of what takes part in Australian cricket."

Conn also provided some context as to what’s been described as Langer’s "meltdown" in negotiations.

"My understanding is that Justin got angry," he said.

"Now there are obviously various levels of anger, and Justin can, having toured with the Australian team as a media manager for both the 2019 World Cup and 2019 Ashes, so I spent a couple of months away with them and obviously dealt closely with Justin at various stages, it doesn’t take much for Justin to point of view pretty clear, and it might be a matter of interpretation as to what’s consider a blow up and what’s considered an answer."

Conn had some insight into now Cricket Australia refuted suggestion that Langer may have been asked to reapply for his role.

"As I understand it I think there was some conflabaration (sic) around what the discussion, what it involved," Conn said of the suggestion Langer would have to reapply for the coaching gig.

"It wasn’t as clear cut as it was originally portrayed."

Malcolm Conn also discussed the player mutiny that led to the current situation, his time working with Langer as CA media manager, his personal view on Langer's coaching future and more.

