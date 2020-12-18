BEST OF 2019: When Cricket Journo Peter Lalor Explained How He Paid $100,000 For One Beer In Manchester

Australian cricket and beer journo Peter Lalor joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to explain how he ended up getting charged nearly $100,000 for a single beer at a hotel in Manchester last night.

“It was 99,983 dollars and 64 cents, thanks for asking,” Lalor said.

“I think I paid $22 for a beer in the UAE once, but that was only because I didn’t realise happy hour had ended.

“When I saw this bill I just could not believe my eyes… I sort of flapped my arms around a little bit and said the beer was good but it’s not that good and I reckon you owe me a bit of money.

“So the hotel ran around and assured me that they’d withdrawn the charge and it wouldn’t go through the bank, and the bank assured me it wouldn’t go through… But no.

“I got a call from my wife in the morning saying ‘what did you do last night?’”

