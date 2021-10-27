Cricket Royalty Spearheads Triple M Cricket Coverage This Summer

Triple M is set to rock every ball of the men’s Vodafone Ashes live across Australia in what’s gearing up to be an unforgettable summer of cricket as the network unveils its all-star commentary team.

Legendary Aussie Test Captain Mark Taylor AO and Lord Ian Botham, arguably English cricket’s greatest with bat and ball, will preside over Triple M’s ‘Summer of Cricket’ when the first Ashes test commences in Brisbane at the Gabba on Wednesday 8 December.

Triple M’s all-star commentary team will be led by James Brayshaw and Australia’s #1 sports podcaster, Mark ‘Howie’ Howard, alongside former Ashes greats Greg Blewett, Brad Haddin and Merv Hughes. Triple M also introduces former international cricketer Isabelle Westbury to the commentary team, bringing her formidable credentials as the former captain of Middlesex and a highly respected cricket journalist.

Cricket makes its stunning return to Triple M after the network signed a long-term partnership with Cricket Australia, including covering the 2021-22 men’s Vodafone Ashes and Dettol One-Day International matches - heard via its FM stations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

In an Australian first, LiSTNR will also be streaming the matches Australia-wide. Along with the FM broadcast in the capital cities, cricket fans will be able to download the LiSTNR app and hear the call wherever they play, work and holiday right across Australia.

Triple M cricket was the smash hit during the last Ashes series on Australian soil across the summer of 2017/18 and the network’s expert commentary team pioneered a new soundtrack to summer across Australia, introducing cricket to commercial FM radio for the first time ever.

Mark Taylor AO said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the Triple M team for the upcoming Ashes series. Working alongside the likes of Ian Botham, Big Merv, Hadds, Blewy and JB will be great fun and calling what will be a great series is the ideal way to enjoy Summer.”

James Brayshaw said: “One of Australia’s greatest ever test captains and one of cricket’s greatest ever match winners together on Triple M cricket for an Ashes series. Literally cricket royalty… how good!”

Head of Triple M and LiSTNR Sport, Mike Fitzpatrick, said: “Triple M’s summer line-up is now complete with the return of cricket. We’re so excited that cricket fans and Triple M listeners can download the LiSTNR app and literally drive across the country and not miss a minute of the Ashes action.”

There will be further commentary team announcements as the Gabba test gets closer.