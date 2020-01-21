Crikey! Great Australian Bites Will Entertain You This Weekend

Every man and his dog are welcome to enjoy a true blue Aussie Day celebration at the Strand this Sunday.

Great Australian Bites will offer great food, fun, entertainment, and stalls to celebrate our country.

Strand park and foreshore is where you can check out Great Australian Bites from 12 this Sunday, which is perfect timing for a snag!

Great Australian Bites is presented by the Queensland Government in partnership with Townsville City Council and the National Australia Day Council and proudly supported by Triple M.

Check out the rundown now!

Stage program

12pm MC Welcome – Minty from Triple M

12.05pm Miella Sartori

12.40pm Official Welcome

12.45pm Sneaky Beats Music

1.50pm Bite the Biscuit competition

2pm Cranky Pants

3.05pm Caity & Jase Trio

4.10pm Cranky Pants

5pm Event concludes

All day activities

12 - 5pm

Great Australian Bites food court, Strand Park

Licensed Bar by Tiny Mountain Brewery, Strand Park

Kites display, Strand foreshore

Free amusements, Strand Park

Kite making workshop, Opposite Picnic Bay SLS Club

