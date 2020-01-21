Crikey! Great Australian Bites Will Entertain You This Weekend

For all the blokes and sheilas

Every man and his dog are welcome to enjoy a true blue Aussie Day celebration at the Strand this Sunday.

Great Australian Bites will offer great food, fun, entertainment, and stalls to celebrate our country.

Strand park and foreshore is where you can check out Great Australian Bites from 12 this Sunday, which is perfect timing for a snag!

Great Australian Bites is presented by the Queensland Government in partnership with Townsville City Council and the National Australia Day Council and proudly supported by Triple M.

Check out the rundown now!

Stage program
12pm   MC Welcome – Minty from Triple M
12.05pm   Miella Sartori
12.40pm   Official Welcome
12.45pm   Sneaky Beats Music
1.50pm   Bite the Biscuit competition
2pm   Cranky Pants
3.05pm   Caity & Jase Trio
4.10pm   Cranky Pants
5pm   Event concludes

All day activities
12 - 5pm
Great Australian Bites food court, Strand Park
Licensed Bar by Tiny Mountain Brewery, Strand Park
Kites display, Strand foreshore
Free amusements, Strand Park
Kite making workshop, Opposite Picnic Bay SLS Club

 

