Crikey! Great Australian Bites Will Entertain You This Weekend
For all the blokes and sheilas
Every man and his dog are welcome to enjoy a true blue Aussie Day celebration at the Strand this Sunday.
Great Australian Bites will offer great food, fun, entertainment, and stalls to celebrate our country.
Strand park and foreshore is where you can check out Great Australian Bites from 12 this Sunday, which is perfect timing for a snag!
Great Australian Bites is presented by the Queensland Government in partnership with Townsville City Council and the National Australia Day Council and proudly supported by Triple M.
Check out the rundown now!
Stage program
12pm MC Welcome – Minty from Triple M
12.05pm Miella Sartori
12.40pm Official Welcome
12.45pm Sneaky Beats Music
1.50pm Bite the Biscuit competition
2pm Cranky Pants
3.05pm Caity & Jase Trio
4.10pm Cranky Pants
5pm Event concludes
All day activities
12 - 5pm
Great Australian Bites food court, Strand Park
Licensed Bar by Tiny Mountain Brewery, Strand Park
Kites display, Strand foreshore
Free amusements, Strand Park
Kite making workshop, Opposite Picnic Bay SLS Club
CATCH UP ON THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS NOW: