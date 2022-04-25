Crime Boss Busted Masterminding Drug Syndicate From Inside Prison

A jailed Melbourne gangland boss is set to face more charges, after allegedly masterminding a drug syndicate from inside a maximum ­security jail.

The massive operation which began in late 2020, has exposed the major drug smuggling operations, kidnappings, and attacks on rivals from inside the Barwon Prison.

It is alleged the 33-year-old founder of the Notorious Crime Family gang was contacting his girlfriend and directing drug importation orders, instead of talking with his lawyer as he claimed.

But the game was up when federal police investigating the syndicate's unexplained wealth, tapped the criminal's girlfriends’ phone, resulting in a wave of raids in Mickleham, Taylors Hill, Greenvale and Essendon over the long weekend.

Officers seized $55 million worth of ice and heroin in February, along with $20 million cash as well as a Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, jet ski, ­computers, storage devices, jewellery, and watches on Saturday.

Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Krissy Barrett said the Victoria Police, Corrections Victoria, and Australian Border Force all contributed to the investigation, which included Saturday’s execution of warrants.

“The AFP continues to unleash maximum damage on the criminal environment, and we never give up when it comes to identifying the heads of criminal gangs and bringing them to justice.”

The crime boss and his girlfriend have both been charged with drug crimes involving the importation of ice and heroin.

