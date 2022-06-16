Crime Rates In Victoria Continue To Fall Amid Pandemic Impacts

The Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) released the Victorian recorded crime statistics for the year ending March 31, 2022, today.

The rate of recorded offences fell 11.9 per cent to 7,048.2 per 100,000 Victorians as well did number of offences down 11.5 per cent to 470,405.

The number of criminal offences recorded in the year was the lowest annual result since 2015.

The decrease was driven by a reduction in breaches of the chief health officer’s directions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, down 72.2 per cent to 10,477 and property and deception offences down 6.0% to 187,421.

In the year ending March 31, 202, the criminal incident rate decreased 11.5 per cent to 5,142.2 per 100,000 Victorians as well as the number of incidents, down to 343,194.

Again, rates decreased due to a dramatic drop in breaches made against the chief health officer’s directions and property and deception offences which fell 73.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively

“Changes to COVID-19 responses have resulted in fewer Breaches of chief health officer direction offences, driving key crime measures down in the last 12 months,” Crime Statistic Agency Chief Statistician Fiona Dowsley said.

“Decreases in acquisitive crime such as thefts and deception have also contributed to decreases in key crime measures, following trends seen throughout the pandemic period.”

Family violence and the number of youth offenders recorded too dropped 2.4 per cent and 8.0 per cent.

Recorded rises in the report included non-family violence assaults, with an increase of 400 recorded offences and deception offences.

