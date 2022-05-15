Crime Scene Established After Queensland Police Shoot Gunman

A Queensland man armed with a gun has been fatally shot by police during a stand-off at Ipswich.

Police forces declared an emergency situation southwest of Brisbane around 11.15 am on Sunday, following reports of a man armed with a firearm.

Authorities warned locals to stay inside their homes, while police attempted to negotiate with the alleged.

Both of Enrest and Woodford streets were declared crime scenes, with restricted public access as investigators arrive.

The Queensland Police Service issued a statement around 2:30 pm, confirming the incident.