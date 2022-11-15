‘Crisis Situation’: Deadly Reports Of Russian Missile Strike On Poland

There are concerns the war in Ukraine is on the verge of escalation after a Russian missile crossed the border into Poland.

Poland has called an emergency meeting to address a “crisis situation” after two people were killed in the east of the country, when Russian missiles allegedly hit a Polish village.

Although the Pentagon is yet to confirm whether it was an accident, Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said there will be serious consequences if it was a deliberate attack.

"When it comes to our security commitments in Article Five, we have been crystal clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory." - Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder

If the strikes are confirmed, it would be the first time someone from inside neighbouring NATO territory has been killed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meantime, Ukraine ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko has told RN Breakfast that Moscow is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructures, cutting off access to electricity and water.

Mr Myroshnychenko has confirmed that NATO will need to respond to reports of a missile strike in Poland.

"The Polish government has called for an emergency security meeting, and they have to inform NATO and come up with a response for this," he said.

NATO secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg said earlier in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that all its 30 members would defend and protect every inch of their territory.

Stoltenberg has reportedly spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda about the suspected missile strike.

“I offered my condolences for the loss of life,” he said on Twitter. “NATO is monitoring the situation and allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established.”

