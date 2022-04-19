Cristiano Ronaldo Announces His Newborn Son Has Passed Away

World-renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed the devastating death of their newborn twin son.

The Portuguese star took to social media, releasing a statement explaining the news on Instagram.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," the post read.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

In October 2021, the couple announced they were expecting twins alongside a family photo captioned: "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed"



Cristiano and Georgina share daughter Alana, 4, as well as his three other children, son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4.

Players from various clubs delivered heartfelt messages of support online, from his former team Real Madrid to current English rivals.

