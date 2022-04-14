Critical Incident Declared After Man Shot By Coffs Harbour Police

Police along Coffs Harbour stopped a vehicle heading northbound on Pacific Highway around 10:25am on Thursday, before the man allegedly drove at officers.

An officer shot at the 29-year-old man, who fled from the scene instantly.

Following a pursuit of the known vehicle, the alleged was arrested and taken to a nearby Coffs Harbour hospital, being treated for gunshot wound

Officers say he is in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A critical incident was opened along with a crime scene investigations by Mid North Coast Police.

The police operation is ongoing, with the Pacific Highway at Stadium Drive closed since the incident.

Reports emerged of traffic along the Pacific Highway banked up at least 15kms, causing major delay ahead of Easter long weekend.

Drivers are urged to expect significant delays, for the most up-to-date traffic information please visit www.livetraffic.com.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.