Critical Incident Investigation Launched Following Man Shot Dead By Police

A critical incident investigation has been launched following the fatal shooting of a man by police in possession of a knife in western Sydney on Tuesday morning.

Police allege a man attended Auburn Police Station and threatened officers with a knife before he was shot around 12.08am.

The man was taken to Westmead Hospital but died shortly later.

"Officers immediately performed first aid on the man until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics," police said in a statement.

NSW Police said they believed the same man was involved in the stabbing of a 28-year-old man just five minutes before at Auburn Railway Station – neither man known to each other.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before also being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

The critical incident team of offices from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm and will be subject to independent review.

A police spokeswoman said the motives of the man are still under investigation, including whether it was related to his mental health.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an online report.

