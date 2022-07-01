Critics Have 'Missed The Mark' On Struggling Titans

Triple M's and former NRL coach Nathan Brown says critics of the Titans must recognise the current state of the playing group, with rookies and young guns dominating the crucial positions.

With the Titans mired in a form slump after suffering another heavy defeat on Friday night against the Knights, Brown explained why Holbrook is struggling to fast-track a side that is struggling in the key positions.

"To defend Justin Holbrook a bit, if you're coming into Round 1 and your No.9, No.7, No.6 and No.1 are all rookies, you are not playing in September unless these blokes are going to be Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater. They're young and learning their trade." Brown told Triple M.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!