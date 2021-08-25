Crocodile Sighting in Yeppoon Lagoon

We're being warned to avoid the Yeppoon Main Beach area following a croc sighting.

A crocodile was sighted in the Yeppoon Lagoon on Tuesday morning around 10 am.

The Department of Environment and Science is currently investigating the area but is warning people to stay away from the area until otherwise advised.

Livingstone Shire Council has said they intend to erect signs warning people of the crocodile.

This comes after a crocodile estimated to be between 3.5 and 4 metres in length was spotted at Farnborough Beach.

The Department has reminded us to not be complacent when it comes to crocodiles, and the Capricorn Coast is home to reptiles.

We’re reminded to always report croc sightings, this can be done through the scannable QR codes near the Fitzroy River, through the QWildlife app, or by calling CrocWatch on 1300 130 372.

