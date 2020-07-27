The following information is important for cross border community members.

As from 12.01am Wednesday 29 July 2020 the restrictions relating to Victorian and South Australian Cross Border Community Members will change. A person will only be eligible for Cross Border Community status if they reside within 40km of the Victorian/South Australian border.

Cross Border Community Members may only move between Victoria and South Australia for the following purposes:

Employment or education;

Providing or receiving care and support; and

Obtaining food, fuel, supplies or medical care.

A Victorian Cross Border Community Member must not travel more than 40 km into South Australia.

A South Australian Cross Border Community Member who travels more than 40 km into Victoria must complete 14 days quarantine upon returning to South Australia.

These changes may impact a range of arrangements Victorian/South Australian residents have in place. For example Cross Border Community Members will no longer be allowed to travel between Portland and South Australia. Affected Cross Border Community Members are strongly advised to consider their need to travel and make new arrangements immediately.

All existing directions, frequently asked questions and other information can be found here: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/emergency-declarations



If you require further information you can call the SA COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787 between the hours of 9am to 5pm 7 days per week or go to the SA Health website at www.sahealth.sa.gov.au or www.sa.gov.au/covid-19