Crowded House, Dua Lipa and Jess Mauboy Head-Line New ALWAYS LIVE Music Festival

ALWAYS LIVE, a new state-wide celebration of live contemporary music, is set to rock Victoria.

The biggest event of its kind in the southern hemisphere, ALWAYS LIVE will hit stages, places and beloved venues from the Goldfields to the Grampians, Bendigo to Bright, and from Melbourne to the Murray.

Boasting an awesome lineup of unparalleled home-grown talent, with the best acts from around the country, ALWAYS LIVE also features some of the most sought-after artists from across the globe.

In a coup for the state, UK disco-pop superstar Dua Lipa will play an unprecedentedly intimate performance for 2,500 fans at the iconic Palais Theatre.

Staying with the theme of icons appearing in unexpected places, beloved music luminaries Crowded House will take to stage at Gateway Lakes on the banks of the mighty Murray River for an exclusive, ALWAYS LIVE performance in Wodonga.

While one of the country’s most celebrated and loved entertainers, multiple ARIA award winning R&B/pop artist, songwriter and actress, Jessica Mauboy, will perform a special concert for the community of Bright alongside a line-up of incredible rising stars at the town’s Pioneer Park.

And one hundred lucky fans will be able to experience an intimate audience with Sophie Ellis Bextor (UK) in the idyllic surrounds of the NGV Garden International Restaurant.

At Hamer Hall, trailblazing legends Yothu Yindi will deliver a special appearance as part of Blaktivism, bringing together established and rising First Nations musical activists.

While, the Curtin Hotel will showcase First Nation’s talent in a huge night of Blak Excellence at as part of their Bad Apples House Party, including BRIGGS, Mo’Ju and Chasing Ghosts with more to be announced.

The Rockin’ the ‘Burbs series will see a line-up of Aus-rock icons take to the stage at some of Melbourne’s most iconic suburban heritage venues. Names include Magic Dirt, Wendy Matthews, Kate Ceberano, The Black Sorrows and many more.

For more info on ALWAYS LIVE visit www.alwayslive.com.au

