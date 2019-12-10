Crowded House have announced their first European tour in a decade, with dates set for June and July in 2020.

Neil Finn will be fronting the band alongside Nick Seymour, with Mitchell Froom and Finn’s sons Liam and Elroy also joining the band.

The dates are:

Tuesday, June 16 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, June 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro Arena

Thursday, June 18 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham

Saturday, June 20 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival

Sunday, June 21 Werchter Belgium TW Classic

Tuesday June 23 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

Wednesday, June 24 Cologne, Germany Live Music Hall

Friday, June 26 Zeeland, Netherlands Concert At Sea

Monday, June 29 Cork, Ireland Live at The Marquee – Cork

Wednesday, July 1 Dublin, Ireland Trinity College

Thursday, July 2 Manchester, UK Castlefield Bowl

Saturday, July 4 London, UK Roundhouse

Sunday, July 5 London, UK Roundhouse

Friday, July 10 Barcelona, Spain Jardins de Pedralbes Festival

You can grab tickets for the UK shows from here when they go on sale on Friday at 9am UK time — 8pm Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time.

The band also noted that they have been spending time in the studio, with some new music on the horizon.

The Godfather of Rock, Lee Simon caught up with Crowded House recently — listen here:

