Crowded House Have Announced Their First European Tour In A Decade
And some new music is coming
Crowded House have announced their first European tour in a decade, with dates set for June and July in 2020.
Neil Finn will be fronting the band alongside Nick Seymour, with Mitchell Froom and Finn’s sons Liam and Elroy also joining the band.
The dates are:
Tuesday, June 16 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday, June 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro Arena
Thursday, June 18 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham
Saturday, June 20 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival
Sunday, June 21 Werchter Belgium TW Classic
Tuesday June 23 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom
Wednesday, June 24 Cologne, Germany Live Music Hall
Friday, June 26 Zeeland, Netherlands Concert At Sea
Monday, June 29 Cork, Ireland Live at The Marquee – Cork
Wednesday, July 1 Dublin, Ireland Trinity College
Thursday, July 2 Manchester, UK Castlefield Bowl
Saturday, July 4 London, UK Roundhouse
Sunday, July 5 London, UK Roundhouse
Friday, July 10 Barcelona, Spain Jardins de Pedralbes Festival
You can grab tickets for the UK shows from here when they go on sale on Friday at 9am UK time — 8pm Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time.
The band also noted that they have been spending time in the studio, with some new music on the horizon.
