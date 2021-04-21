Crowded House, Mark Seymour, Morgan Evans And More Added To Music From The Home Front

The gig that Michael Gudinski pulled off in 9 years as a way to connect Australians and musicians last year is back for 2021 and they've just dropped the second announcement of artists and it's huge.

Crowded House, Mark Seymour, Morgan Evans, Delta Goodrem, Abby Dobson, Augie March, Kate Ceberano, Nikka Costa and The Australian Children's Choir were announced to be joining the already announced huge lineup of Jimmy Barnes, Amy Shark, The Rubens, Vance Joy and heaps more.



Neil Finn made the announcement, saying: ‘With Crowded House recently reunited and playing live in NZ it was a pleasure to be able to perform for Music From The Home Front again, this time all in the same room. We remember those who went before, who first summoned the ANZAC spirit, as it moves to a new level with free travel once more between our shores, hopeful signs ... We also remember the originator of this gathering the late great Michael Gudinski’.

The event will be hosted by LiSTNR's Brooke Boney, David Campbell and Michael Gudinski's daughter, Kate.

You can watch the gig on channel 9 at 7.30pm local time this Anzac Eve, Saturday 24th April and stream it online.

If you can get to Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl you can watch the gig IRL.

Tickets and more info: musicfromthehomefront.com

