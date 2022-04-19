Crowded House Postpones National Tour After Neil Finn Tests COVID Positive

Crowded House have been forced to postpone their current Australian tour, after New Zealand singer Neil Finn tested COVID positive on Monday.

The band's frontman said he is "absolutely crushed" after revealing the news in the midst of the national tour.

"I am absolutely crushed to have to postpone the last four shows of our Australian tour as I tested positive yesterday morning for COVID," Finn said in a statement.

"In these very difficult conditions for touring, we were staying in our bubble and observing very strict protocols but somehow the virus still slipped through.

"I am relieved to be only experiencing mild symptoms at this stage and grateful for the protection that my triple boosted vaccination is providing."

The band dropped the news on Tuesday, hours before their next show at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart.

Crowded House have spent the past two weeks on the road, most recently playing a headlining set at Bluesfest on Sunday.

The final four shows in Hobart, Canberra, Geelong and the Hunter Valley have officially been postponed - adding that ticket holders will be notified soon about postponement dates.

"I am so sorry to disappoint our fans this coming week, but rest assured we will be back to make good," Finn said.

It's the first Australian tour by the world-famous band in 10 years.

