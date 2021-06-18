Crowded House Talk About Reunion And Their First Album In 11 Years

Triple M's own Matty O got to chat with Crowded House about the band's reunion, family values and their new album, Dreamers Are Waiting.

The re-formed line-up of Crowded House saw Neil Finn's sons, Elroy and Liam, join the band as songwriters.

The brothers had previously performed as touring members for the iconic Kiwi group, but the new album signified the first time they got to co-write and record music with their dad.

Needless to say, it sounds like they’re stoked.

These songs are deeply ingrained in my DNA. I'm playing in my childhood favourite band, you know? I watched them play and always thought it looked like the greatest job in the world - Liam Finn

Watch:

Dreamers Are Waiting is the first Crowded House album to be released in over a decade, acting as a follow-up to 2010's Intriguer.

The album can only be described as the 'ultimate Finn family album', with the liner notes providing songwriting credits for Neil, his sons and his fellow Split Enz alumni, Tim Finn.

Listen To Triple M's Complete Chat With Crowded House About Dreamers Are Waiting:

Get the Best of Triple M Rock: