Up to 5,500 fully vaccinated people will be trackside at Flemington for Derby Day.

Next Saturday’s event will be the first of its kind in Melbourne, opening up under the new ‘vaccinated economy’ trial.

The event will take place under strict conditions, with racegoers split across separate zones, with allocated seats, seated food and drink services, and mandatory masks.

Crowds approved for Derby Day

It has not yet been revealed how many members of the public will be allowed entry to the event, but its likely majority of racegoers will be Victoria Racing Club members.

Patrons will need to prove their vaccination status with their Covid digital certificate through their smartphone wallet, Medicare app, Service Victoria app, or through a printed certificate.

It’s believed the Derby Day event is a test run for the Melbourne Cup event which will take place on November 2 with a crowd of 10,000 people.

This comes as the state races toward the 80 percent double dose vaccination rate, which is predicted to meet that milestone around the same time as Derby Day.

The event has been given the green light whether the 80 percent milestone is met or not.

