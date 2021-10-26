Crown Casino Keeps License Despite ‘Disgraceful’ Conduct

Crown Resorts has two years to reform itself, despite a Victorian royal commission finding that its conduct was "disgraceful".

A royal commission into the Melbourne casino unearthed links to criminal gangs, persistent breaches of the casino's contract the Victorian government, along with money laundering.

Yet, despite these finding, and albeit deeming the casino unsuitable to hold a gaming license, the Victorian Royal Commission ruled that cancelling Crowns license was instead not in the public's best interests.

The final report by commissioner Ray Finkelstein stated that "for many years Crown Melbourne had engaged in conduct that is, in a word, disgraceful.

"This is a convenient shorthand for describing conduct that was variously illegal, dishonest, unethical and exploitative."

Mr Finkelstein also reported that the company's breach of trust was exorbitant.

"The catalogue of wrongdoing is alarming, all the more so because it was engaged in by a regulated entity whose privilege to hold a casino license is dependent upon it being, at all times, a person of good character, honesty and integrity."

"It is difficult to grade the seriousness of the misconduct. Some was so callous that it is hard to imagine it could be engaged in by such a well-known corporation whose Melbourne Casino Complex is visited by millions annually."

Gaming minister Melissa Horne said while the Casino will be under the control of a "special manager" to correct an "alarming catalogue of wrongdoing" the onus is well on the gambling giant.

"At the end of those two-years, the government will automatically assume that Crown's license has been cancelled, unless they demonstrate otherwise. - Minister Melissa Horne

Further sweeping changes as to how punters will be able to gamble stricter identity checks and be made to carry a card that tracks their play time and spend.

The commissioner also recommended a five per cent shareholding cap for investors.



