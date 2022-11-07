Crown Melbourne Issues $120 Million Fine For Gambling Breaches

Crown Melbourne will have to pay $120 million in fines after Victoria’s gambling regulator found the casino guilty of breaching gambling laws.

Two separate fines were issued – one the maximum amount of $100 million as the Victoria Gambling and Casino Control Commission said they were able to hold Crown Melbourne accountable for failing to stop patrons to gamble for more than 24 hours straight.

The other fine, worth $20 million, was in relation to the casino failing to stop its patrons from using plastic picks and to simulate “automatic play” on certain pokies machines.

“The record fines totalling $120 million that we have imposed on Crown today will send a powerful message to Crown that the Commission will not tolerate misconduct that exposes our community to increased risks of gambling-related harm,” Victoria Gambling and Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Fran Thorn said.

“These were not isolated breaches. They were part of a pattern of extensive, sustained and systemic failures by Crown that spanned roughly 12 years.”

Crown has accepted the fines imposed and admitted more work needed to be done on its behalf to implement reformed.

