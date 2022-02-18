Crown Unsure Whether To Prosecute Jarryd Hayne For A Third Time

The crown is still undecided as to whether they will be prosecuting former NRL player Jarryd Hayne for a third time.

The former rugby league player is still unsure as to whether he will be facing his third round of sexual assault charges in court which date back to 2018.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution still have not ascertained whether they will pursue a retrial or disregard the charges.

"The crown is still considering its position in relation to the question of a retrial," DPP lawyer Isha Fay told the court this morning.

Ms Fay then requested additional time to consider whether a retrial would be pursued.

Mr Hayne was released from the Cooma Correctional Centre earlier this week after his 2018 sexual assault convictions were dropped following his appeal.

The Court of Criminal Appeal were in agreement with Hayne’s lawyers who claimed that inconsistent evidence was provided to the jury by the victim and likely influenced their decision.

It was alleged that Mr Hayne sexually assaulted a woman in her Newcastle home while on a two-day-long bucks party.

Mr Hayne allegedly visited the 26-year-old woman at her home after exchanging multiple text messages over a period of 13 days.

The two then engaged in a sexual encounter which the 26-year-old claimed she did not want.

Mr Hayne is alleged to have forced the woman into sexual acts but has consistently maintained the encounter was consensual and the woman was not forced.

