CROWS NEST: CRIME WRAP

Crows Nest Police are keeping residents up to date with their current Crime Wrap in the area:

JULY 14:

A shop on Curnow Street, Crows Nest was unlawfully entered via the offender smashing a front glass door. Once inside the store, the offender did not steal property, but left in a stolen silver Volkswagen station wagon when an alarm went off.

A 17-year-old Hervey Bay boy will be dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act in regards to this matter.

BETWEEN JULY 16 & 18:

A 71-year-old male is believed to have had his wallet stolen, possibly in the Curnow Street, Crows Nest area. The man used his wallet at a business on Curnow Street. The gentleman was later contacted by his bank who confirmed that his credit cards had been unlawfully accessed in the Toowoomba/Highfields areas.

Investigations are continuing.

JULY 21:

An assault occurred at a caravan park on the New England Highway, Crows Nest.

A 30-year-old Wilsonton man, was allegedly acting physically and verbally aggressively towards staff and attempted to assault the manager.

Even after police arrived on the scene he continued acting aggressively towards police, who resorted to the use of (OC) capsicum spray.

He was arrested and transported to the Toowoomba Watchhouse where he was charged with attempted common assault, obstruct police and public nuisance and appeared in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Monday (July 29).

JULY 21:

A stealing offence was reported to have occurred at a facility on Ravensbourne School Road, Ravensbourne.

Staff reviewed CCTV footage and observed a female loading her vehicle up with recycling products before leaving the scene.

JULY 24:

Police attended a Ravensbourne address where the 68-year-old female was located.

Admissions were made by the women in relation to the theft, and in consultation with the complainant company, the matter was finalised by way of an adult caution being provided to the offender.

TRAFFIC

JULY 22:

A single vehicle traffic accident occurred on Pierces Creek Road, Emu Creek. A 72-year-old driver from New South Wales struck an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn.

He was transported to Toowoomba Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service for minor injuries.

JULY 26:

Following the interception of a white Toyota station wagon on the New England Highway, Hampton, a 35-year-old Surat woman was found to be driving on an expired drivers licence.

She was issued with a traffic infringement notice.

There were 17 traffic infringement notices issued for the fortnight.

Until next time.

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

