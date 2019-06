There is never a good time to be bitten by a snake, never.

An early morning attack on a Crows Nest man on Sunday has seen the victim taken to hospital.

The man in his 30s sustained a bite to his shin around 12:16am. The incident happened at a private residence.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

