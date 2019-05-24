Crows Nest State School Sent into Lockdown Following Threatening Call

The Crows Nest State School was placed in lockdown yesterday morning after receiving a threatening phone call.

The Chronicle reported that the school initiated its emergency procedure around 8am as a precaution.

The school immediately made contact with the Queensland Police Service following the call in which an office worker was threatened.

The lockdown was lifted 50 minutes later on the advice of the QPS, classes were continued as usual.

