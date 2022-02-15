Crows Thrown A Lifeline After Failed Bid At Former Brompton Gasworks Site

The Advertiser: artist's impression of the project

The Adelaide Crows proposed new headquarters at the former Brompton Gasworks remains under review, with the Labor Government reversing their decision that denied the bid.

A lifeline has been thrown to the Crows, with Labor vowing to review the plan of a major development site.

Opposition Treasury spokesman Stephen Mullighan said a Labor electoral win would allow the Crows a second chance by reopening development submissions.

The Crows' initial $270 million plan was rejected due to ongoing negotiations with a Victorian-based developer.

Mullighan said the Crows' bid to renovate the former Brompton Gasworks site had been well-welcomed by the public, with discussions set to continue.

“The details of the Crows’ proposal look exceptional and I can understand widespread community disappointment that their proposal was rejected,” he said.

Retail stores, hotel accomodation and a state-of-the-arc sports centre were the key features of the proposed plan.

A submission by the Crows was obtained by The Advertiser, detailing the grand investments.

The document predicts a $190 million-revenue in private investment, generating $3.1 billion into the state economy to establish near-1,000 jobs over the next 20 years.

