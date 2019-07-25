Cruise For Cancer Rides Off August 25

The Rotary Club of Toowoomba City and the Darling Downs Harley Owners Group present the Cruise for Cancer ride for 2019.

Experience the exhilaration of riding pillion on a Harley-Davidson. A day of fun, laughter, good company, no cares or worries, and 100 and roaring Harleys!!

A $125 registration fee is all that is required to secure you up to three hours on the back of a Harley-Davidson Motor Bike, a Cruise for Cancer Souvenir, Morning Tea, and Lunch. Family and friends can come along in the Supporters Bus for just $40 (inclusive of lunch and morning tea). Lunch will be available at a cost of $35.

The first $10000 of funds raised will be used to sponsor Room 17 at the Olive McMahon Lodge. The Olive McMahon Accommodation Lodge, run by Qld Cancer Council, is the first facility of its kind in Toowoomba and provides a comfortable place for cancer patients in South West Queensland to stay at no cost. The Lodge has 20 self-contained rooms and can accommodate 50 people at any one time providing a total number of 7,300 bed nights each year for patients. This ensures patients are not financially disadvantaged by having to pay for accommodation during treatment, which often takes them away from their family and work for months at a time. Remaining funds raised benefit the Cancer Council Queensland's vital Cancer Research, Patient Support, and Prevention and Early Detection programs.

Cruise for Cancer is run entirely by volunteers.

Get on a bike and help make a difference!

