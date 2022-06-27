Cruise Liner Visits Airlie Beach This Morning

The continued momentum following the cruise industry’s restart was felt in Airlie Beach this morning as local tourism operators gathered early to welcome cruise guests ready to experience the attractions and offerings available in the region.



Airlie Beach-based tour operator Jan Claxton from Ocean Rafting has been taking guests to experience some of the Whitsundays’ most desirable destinations since 1997. She says she is looking forward to having the familiar sight of cruise ships docked in the bay after being absent for so long. “Seeing cruise ship passengers back in town is fantastic. It’s the boost we needed after these last few years.” “There is a great vibe around town with many already taking part in our tours to the

Whitsunday Islands and others just happy to browse the boutiques and enjoy the local

restaurants,” said Claxton.



Bob Wood Cruise Group is excited to see the return of cruising in Queensland after two and

half years. “It’s great to be a part of an industry that has such a positive impact on the entire community,

particularly the local suppliers that continue to showcase their region and provide our guests

with unforgettable experiences,” said Carmen Stevenson, General Manager of Bob Wood

Cruise Group.



The visit is one of 10 calls the 2000-guest Coral Princess will make as part of her winter

season from her new homeport of Brisbane. The MedallionClass ship’s visit today was the

vessel’s second call to the Whitsunday region following her maiden call on June 21. The

season also marks ten years of Princess Cruises ships sailing from Queensland.