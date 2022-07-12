Cruise Ship Bound For Sydney Carrying Over 100 Covid Positive Crew Members

Over 100 passengers on a cruise ship bound for Sydney have tested positive to Covid.

Health officials are currently grappling with an outbreak on the Coral Princess as it prepares to sail into Sydney.

There have so far been 118 confirmed Covid cases including 114 crew members and four passengers.

The cruise ship which has so far sailed from Port Douglas to Brisbane, is carrying over 2,300 passengers and crew members.

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said at least 24 people who had tested positive for Covid had disembarked the ship in Brisbane.

All 24 people are believed to be self-isolating.

The ship sailed out of Brisbane on Sunday and is bound for Eden at 9:30PM this evening before sailing to Sydney on Wednesday.

A warning has been issued to passengers who wish to disembark the ship in Eden to wear a mask and adhere to Covid precautions such as social distancing.

Princess cruises have offered full refunds to everyone booked on the upcoming 12-day cruise with 114 crew members unable to board as a result of the virus.

All crew members are believed to be isolating onboard in line with the appropriate Covid protocols.

