Cruise Ship Stricken With COVID Docks In Sydney

The cruise ship with over 100 positive COVID-19 cases on board has docked in Sydney this morning.

Coral Princess – a sister ship to the Ruby Princess which was responsible to Australia’s first COVID super-spreader event in March 2020 – was voyaging on a 12-day cruise and has 118 people isolating after testing positive since departing Brisbane on Sunday.

Of the 118 cases, 114 are crew members while the remaining four are passengers.

The ship sailed from Port Douglas to Brisbane before heading to Eden on NSW’s south coast and made its way back up north to dock at Sydney Harbour around 6am this morning.

NSW Health said in a statement on Tuesday they were communicating with the cruise ship and monitored the health of the positive passengers and crew members.

"While a small number of passengers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since boarding the Coral Princess, their infections were most likely acquired prior to boarding and they subsequently tested positive," the statement said.

"The vast majority of COVID-19 cases on the ship are currently in crew members. All COVID-positive people are isolating and being cared for by the onboard medical team."

While docked, no crew members will be able to disembark while passengers will need to return a negative RAT result to leave the cruise ship.

NSW Health said passengers who disembarked are encouraged to wear masks while exploring Sydney, particularly indoors, and monitor for symptoms.

“NSW Health’s assessment is that the COVID-19 risk level for the Coral Princess during this cruise is amber, which indicates a moderate impact to the vessel.”

The outbreak comes as concerns grows about the rapid spreading of B.4 and B.5 Omicron sub-variants that could reinfect people who have already tested positive.

