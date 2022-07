On the Friday Huddle, Howie has been attempting to uncover the AFL's version of the 'Unicorn' - a player that was all of cult figure, bums on seats, and heart and soul of their club.

Names including Dane Swan, Toby Greene and Sam Draper were all mentioned, but the Huddle couldn't pin down one player that was all three.

The boys were making sure the parameters were tight with some of their reasoning!

