CULTURAL & CIVIC SPACE: Why is Government Stalling on DA Decision?

Questions are now being raised as to whether the NSW Government actually have a handle on planning.

It comes as the waiting game continues for the Coffs Harbour Cultural and Civic Space project, and it’s Development Application which remains in limbo.

Early last month the Department for Planning, Industry and Environment told Triple M that “the application is currently in the assessment process and we expect a decision by the end of the month”.

When questioned in the final days of October about it’s whereabouts, they said, “the application is still being assessed”.

Speaking with Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh in recent weeks he believed the decision was ‘imminent’.

It seems however, the one person responsible for the department, Planning Minister Rob Stokes, wasn’t on the same page as the local MP or his own department.

In a statement to Triple M on Tuesday afternoon, he said, “I need to balance the technical aspects of development applications as well as what the public has to say. I have asked the Department to provide further advice based on the fact there had been a large number of public submissions.”

The Coffs Harbour community had been told months ago that extra time was needed due to the large volume of submissions about the project.

However, it is unknown when the outcome for the DA will be resolved.