Current Closed Roads In Mackay And The Whitsundays
See The List [FREE]
Roads Closed: Windmill Crossing Mt Pleasant / Rifle Range Rd in Sarina / Barrie Lane in Homebush / Neill’s Rd Habana / Marian Eton Rd Nth Eton / Grasstree Rd Sarina / Farleigh Dumbleton Rd Dumbleton
Gregory Cannon Valley Rd in Cannon Valley / Station Rd at Lake Proserpine / Strathmore Rd, Mount Wyatt / Tondara Rd Guthalungra / Molongle Beach Rd Guthalungra / Bowen Developmental Rd at Mt Coolon, Kelsey Creek Rd, Kelsey Creek
Bowen: Murray’s Bay Rd / Kings Beach Rd / Russells Crossing / Telegraph Rd
Potholes along the Bruce Hwy at Bloomsbury, Pindi Pindi, Farleigh, Lethebrook, Clairview