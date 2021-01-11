Current Closed Roads In Mackay And The Whitsundays

Roads Closed: Windmill Crossing Mt Pleasant / Rifle Range Rd in Sarina / Barrie Lane in Homebush / Neill’s Rd Habana / Marian Eton Rd Nth Eton / Grasstree Rd Sarina / Farleigh Dumbleton Rd Dumbleton

Gregory Cannon Valley Rd in Cannon Valley / Station Rd at Lake Proserpine / Strathmore Rd, Mount Wyatt / Tondara Rd Guthalungra / Molongle Beach Rd Guthalungra / Bowen Developmental Rd at Mt Coolon, Kelsey Creek Rd, Kelsey Creek

Bowen: Murray’s Bay Rd / Kings Beach Rd / Russells Crossing / Telegraph Rd

Potholes along the Bruce Hwy at Bloomsbury, Pindi Pindi, Farleigh, Lethebrook, Clairview