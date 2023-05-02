Customers Can’t Redeem Their Providoor Gift Cards Following By The Company’s Collapse

Customers of collapsed restaurant delivery business Providoor will be unable to redeem any outstanding gift cards or credit as the company has entered liquidation.

Celebrity chef Shane Delia launched Providoor in April 2020. The fine-dining meal delivery company expanded its service to Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Delia announced the closure in a notice on the company’s website on Friday last week, citing, “Providoor will be formally placed into liquidation. But, effective immediately, we are no longer accepting orders.”

Although Mr Delia did not specify the reason behind the shutdown, he mentioned the “challenging economic conditions”.

“We served more than one million meals and built something that made a difference during some very dark days,” Mr Delia said in a statement.

“When people kept using Providoor after social restrictions were lifted, it showed us that it was a really good idea,” he added.

On Friday last week, the company appointed Jonathon Colbran and Tristana Steedman from RSM Australia Partners as Liquidators for Providoor.

Based on a statement provided by RSM, the closure of Providoor would directly impact approximately 50 restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne, making 16 full-time employees lose their jobs.

Mr Colbran encouraged Providoor customers who had purchased gift cards or pre-purchased future meals using credit cards to immediately discuss their situation with their bank or financial institution to assess their options, as they may be eligible for a chargeback.

“Based on our initial assessment of Providoor’s financial position, there is presently insufficient money to pay a dividend to creditors or provide refunds to customers, including gift card holders,’’ Mr Colbran said.

