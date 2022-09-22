Customers' Personal Information Leaked In Cyberattack On Optus

Optus customers have been warned that their personal information may have been compromised in a cyberattack on Thursday morning.

The network giant has released a statement revealing they are currently “investigating the possible unauthorised access of current and former customers’ information.”

The leak could include various information including date of birth, driver’s licence and passport numbers as well as phone numbers and email addresses.

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said that not all Optus customers will be affected by the cyberattack.

“We are devastated to discover that we have been subject to a cyberattack that has resulted in the disclosure of our customers’ personal information to someone who shouldn’t see it,” - Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin

“As soon as we knew, we took action to block the attack and began an immediate investigation. While not everyone maybe affected and our investigation is not yet complete, we want all of our customers to be aware of what has happened as soon as possible so that they can increase their vigilance.

“We are very sorry and understand customers will be concerned. Please be assured that we are working hard, and engaging with all the relevant authorities and organisations, to help safeguard our customers as much as possible.”

Ms Rosmarin confirmed that payment details and account numbers have not been leaked.

“Optus has also notified key financial institutions about this matter. While we are not aware of customers having suffered any harm, we encourage customers to have heightened awareness across their accounts, including looking out for unusual or fraudulent activity and any notifications which seem odd or suspicious,” she said.

The Australian Federal Police are working alongside the Australian Cyber Security Centre to investigate the cyberattack.

