Cutting Edge Country Star Orville Peck Announces First Australian Tour

Off the heels of his critically acclaimed debut album Pony, cutting edge country star Orville Peck has announced their Australian tour.

Kicking the tour off in Sydney, Friday January 10 for Sydney Festival, Orville and his band will then make it down to Melbourne for an intimate show at Howler, Thursday 16th January and finishing the tour off in Launceston for the Mona Foma Festival, Saturday January 18.

Tickets for all shows go on sale 1pm Monday, November 4th.

Pony is filled with big singles Dead of Night, Turn to Hate, Big Sky, Hope to Die and Buffalo Run- all produced by Orville Peck.

Dressed in a tassel mask, Orville has drawn a lot of attention based on his image, but built a solid fanbase with his talented songwriter and classic, timeless voice.

Don't miss seeing this cutting edge country star on his first visit to Australia.



More info: orvillepeck.com & livenation.com.au



Catch up on our best Triple M Country interviews:





Want more Triple M Country? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.