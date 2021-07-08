Cyber Attack On NSW Department Of Education Days Before Online Learning For Schools Begin

It’s been confirmed, the NSW Department of Education fell victim to a cyber-attack Wednesday evening.

Internal systems were forced to go dark following on from the incident and are still offline, as a precaution.

NSW Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson says experts have identified and isolated the issue and she is confident the event won't impact the rollout of online learning starting next week when kids return for Term 3 schooling.

“I am confident we will have the issue resolved soon and want to reassure teachers and parents that there will be no impact on students learning from home next week,”

With an investigation into the root cause ongoing, Harrisson took the opportunity to remind teachers and parents that the department's safety and security is its “top priority”.

“Whilst we are confident all systems will be back online before day one of term three, we are making information to support home learning available on our public website so that preparations for the start of term can continue.” - NSW Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson

NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos says the incident has been a real hit to teachers as they scramble to prepare teachings for next week.

School classes resume next Tuesday.

