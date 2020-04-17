Cycling Community Mourns Passing of Phil Almond

A well respected Coffs Harbour local has tragically passed away following a crash on Wednesday morning.

Philip Almond, 47, was one of two men struck by a ute at Central Bucca during a morning ride with friends.

Earlier today, Mr Almond sadly passed away at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Friends throughout the Coffs Harbour community are remembering Philip, a passionate cycling enthusiast.

The Coffs Harbour Cycle Club paid tribute to the much loved local with a statement describing Mr Almond as humble, kind and gentle. A man who was “loved by many and respected by all. The world will shine less brightly”.

When it came to cycling, he was “a ‘tough as nails’ rider with amazing bike handling skills and an uncanny ability to read a race”, according to the club.

Phil Almond leaves behind his wife Vanessa, his mother and father, and brother Kev, who were by his bedside in his final moments.

Friends and family have been rallying together in recent days to support each other during such a difficult time, with another mate, Duncan Elliot, who was also struck in the collision with the ute, fighting for life in hospital.