Cyclist Killed After Being Hit By A Train In Adelaide’s South

A cyclist died at the scene after being struck by a train at Ascot Park in Adelaide’s south at 3 PM yesterday.

SA Police and paramedics were called to Sixth Avenue and Railway Terrace after the fatal crash.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The South Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

According to SA Police, the 41-year-old Adelaide man died at the scene, and the Seaford and Flinders lines were closed for several hours.

After crews worked at the scene, both train lines have now been reopened.

Major Crash Officers are investigating the incident and encouraging people with information to come forward.

The SA Police said this incident marked the 44th life lost on SA roads compared to the same time in 2022.

In March, a pedestrian was hit by a train at the East Grange Railway Station.

The tragedy happened one day after a similar incident in which an 11-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being hit by a train in Evanston Gardens, also in Adelaide.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.