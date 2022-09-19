Cyclist Killed After Being Struck By Rolling Car

A cyclist has died after being hit by a rolling car in the northern suburbs of Perth on Sunday morning.

The man was struck by the car at around 8:40AM at the intersection between Northshore Drive and Northshore Avenue.

Two off-duty police officers were first on scene and attempted to save the man who passed away from his injuries shortly after.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The man was believed to have been cycling with a group of friends when the incident unfolded.

The driver of the ute was transported Joondalup Health Campus with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

According to police, the ute collided with another vehicle which caused it to roll and hit the cyclist.

The incident is being investigated by Major Crash Detectives.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.