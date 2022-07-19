Cyclist Killed In Fatal Collision At Logan Central

The forensic crash unit have launched an investigation into the death of a cyclist in Logan on Monday afternoon.

Police are looking into a fatal crash which took the life of a cyclist at Logan Central at 12:05PM yesterday.

According to investigators, the female cyclist was biking along Wembley Road when she was hit by a truck.

Paramedics attempted to treat the 40-year-old Logan woman who died from critical injuries at the scene.

The truck driver was unharmed during the collision.

Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage in the area before or during the incident to come forward.

Witnesses with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

