Cyclone Ilsa Downgraded To A Category Two

Cyclone Ilsa has been downgraded to a level two with Emergency Services Minister warning the storm will continue to move further inland.

The storm landed on WA’s Pilbara Coast at a level five and has since been downgraded to level two as it moved inland.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the wind gusts that came with cyclone Ilsa are the strongest to ever be recorded in Australia.

"Our automatic weather station recorded a wind gust of 289km/h," Bureau of Meteorology hazard preparedness and response manager Todd Smith told 9NEWS.

"We're going to do some checks on the data there, but it's likely that that will go down as the strongest wind gusts ever recorded by the Bureau's equipment in Australia.”

Despite the cyclone being downgraded, Emergency Services Minister Sue Ellery warned that the cyclone is still considered dangerous.

"This is a live event. To all of the communities in the Pilbara and the Kimberley, please take care of yourselves, your family members and stay safe,” she said.

