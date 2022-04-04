Cyclone Off The Coral Sea Slams Brisbane With Wild Wintry Weather

An emergency alert has been issued for areas west of Brisbane due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall.

It comes as a late-season cyclone forming over the Coral Sea this week is placing Queenslanders on high-alert, with the potential for wild and stormy weather.

Head of Brisbane Weather, David Taylor said “there will be one, possibly two systems that will develop into a cyclone, it just boils down to timing.”

Early Monday morning, an alert was issued by Southern Downs Regional Council for Killarney and Allora, to avoid driving where possible, and up to date on weather warning.

Furthermore, New England Highway and surrounding roads in Allora and Clintonville have been closed, with no local diversions in place, due to the heavy rainfall.

All motorists are advised to avoid driving through flood waters or surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, as Chinchilla Weir was peaking at about 12m in Monday morning the Bureau of Meteorology has put in place a major flood warning for both the Condamine and Balonne Rivers.

Major flooding is also anticipated to hasten downstream along the Condamine River, as well as the upper Balonne River at Warkon.

The weather bureau has also issued a minor flood warning between Surat and Weribone.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day.

